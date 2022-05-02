UNDP, ICT Division sign deal to launch cybersecurity awareness campaign

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the ICT Division of the government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement to launch a cyberecurity campaign for the youth and children in select LDCs.

Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh and Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Sunday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sudipto said the first-ever government cost-sharing agreement will further strengthen UNDP’s partnership with the Bangladesh government.