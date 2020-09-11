UNGA holds high-level forum on Bangladesh’s peace resolution

President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Tijjani Muhammad-Bande convened the general assembly’s annual high-level forum on Bangladesh’s flagship resolution on ‘Culture of Peace’, reports BSS.

UN secretary-general António Guterres on Thursday addressed the virtual event titled “The Culture of Peace: Change our world for the better in the age of COVID-19”, a press release of Bangladesh permanent mission in the UN said today.

In her statement, Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN ambassador Rabab Fatima recalled Bangladesh’s historic leadership role in mooting the notion and steering the general assembly resolution on ‘Culture of Peace’.