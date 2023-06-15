Corrupts, money launderers to be sent to jail from court: HC 

The High Court has said there would be no leniency towards the people who are involved with the embezzlement of fertilisers.

If necessary, the corrupts and money launderers will be apprehended from the court and be sent to jail straightly, it added.

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat made the remarks on Thursday, during a progress review hearing regarding the investigation into the misappropriation of 72,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilisers.