Corrupts, money launderers to be sent to jail from court: HC 

The High Court has said there would be no leniency towards the people who are involved with the embezzlement of fertilisers.
If necessary, the corrupts and money launderers will be apprehended from the court and be sent to jail straightly, it added.
The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat made the remarks on Thursday, during a progress review hearing regarding the investigation into the misappropriation of 72,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilisers.
The fertilisers were imported by the government but were not delivered to the designated warehouse after being released from the port.
A report titled “Fertilisers worth Tk 5.82 billion misappropriated” was published in Prothom Alo on 4 January. The High Court bench took the issue to its notice and issued a suo moto rule on 5 January.
The court directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to investigate the allegations reported in the media and submit a report within four months.
Besides, it ordered the industries ministry secretary and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) chairman to look into the issue and report back within the same timeframe. The hearing took place in continuation of the rule.
Molla Kismat Habib represented the BCIC at the court, while Khurshid Alam Khan argued in favour of the ACC and deputy attorney general Saifuddin Khaled for the state.
Molla Kismat Habib said they had received the investigation report but could not file an affidavit. In response to a question, he told the court that the allegations are consistence with the Prothom Alo report.
The court asked the lawyer about the identities of individuals involved in the incident, saying “Who are involved in the incident? Didn’t their identities come to the surface? Did nobody embezzle it? Did it vanish into thin air? What value does the probe report carry if it does not contain the names?”
The lawyer said the fertilisers were misappropriated, but the court asked him to be more specific about who did it. Molla Kismat Habib replied that Mr Poton of Poton Traders himself was involved with the misappropriation.
In response, the court announced that no one will be spared regardless of their identity.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan sought one day to submit the updates about its investigation. The court expressed its intention to resume the hearing on the following Sunday.
At this point, BCIC lawyer Molla Kismat Habib argued that the investigation report comprises a large number of pages and it is quite impossible for his client to submit the affidavit by next Sunday. He sought more time and the court scheduled the next hearing for 9 July.
According to the Prothom Alo report, Poton Traders, a contractor responsible for transportation of imported fertilisers, has embezzled 72,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilisers imported by the government. It did not deliver the fertilisers to the warehouse after getting released from the port.
The government suffered a loss of Tk 5.82 billion due to the misappropriation.
Former lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan alias Poton is the owner of Poton Traders and also the president of Bangladesh Fertiliser Association. It is widely claimed that he controls the fertiliser business in the country.
The misappropriation came to light following two investigations by the BCIC.