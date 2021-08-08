Uninterrupted affordable energy main challenge in future: Nasrul Hamid

The virtual seminar was also addressed by eminent economist Ahsan H Mansur, member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Syed Mokbul Elahi, prof Nurul Islam, expatriate Bangladeshi Firoz Alam, and power cell director general Mohammad Hossain while Mollah Amzad Hossain conducted the function. Khondaker Abdus Saleque made keynote presentation on the issue.

Lauding the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in ensuring energy security by purchasing four gas fields from a foreign company in 1975, Nasrul Hamid said the Awami League government is following the same path by putting special emphasis on achieving sufficiency in power and energy supply.

"Power and energy sector played the key role in achieving economic growth of over 7 per cent", said the state minister adding that global energy scenario and technology has been changing so fast.