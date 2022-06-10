Universal pension to take effect from next fiscal: Finance Minister

The minister said this while placing the proposed national budget for FY23 at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

Kamal said, accordingly, the government, in its 2015 ‘National Social Security Strategy’, proposed the creation of a comprehensive, integrated and participatory pension scheme.

“In my budget speech for FY2019-2020, I outlined the establishment of the universal pension scheme. Now, I am very glad to announce that the government has decided to introduce a universal pension system from the next fiscal year,” he added.