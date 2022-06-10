Bangladesh

Universal pension to take effect from next fiscal: Finance Minister

BSS
Dhaka
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal places the proposed national budget for FY23 at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on 9 June 2022
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal places the proposed national budget for FY23 at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on 9 June 2022PID

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the government has decided to introduce a universal pension system from the next fiscal year.

“In the 2008 election manifesto, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised to introduce a universal pension scheme nationally to ensure old-age protection for the elderly citizens under a sustainable and well-organised social security framework,” he said.

The minister said this while placing the proposed national budget for FY23 at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

Kamal said, accordingly, the government, in its 2015 ‘National Social Security Strategy’, proposed the creation of a comprehensive, integrated and participatory pension scheme.

“In my budget speech for FY2019-2020, I outlined the establishment of the universal pension scheme. Now, I am very glad to announce that the government has decided to introduce a universal pension system from the next fiscal year,” he added.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment