UNO Wahida transferred to public admin, husband to health

Wahida Khanam, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat upazila, Dinajpur who was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants, has been transferred to the public administration ministry as officer on special duty (OSD). He husband Md Mesbaul Hossain, UNO at Pirganj, Rangpur, has also been transferred to Dhaka, as senior assistant secretary in the ministry of health.

The public administration ministry issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.