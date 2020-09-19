UNO Wahida transferred to public admin, husband to health

Wahida Khanam, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat upazila, Dinajpur who was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants, has been transferred to the public administration ministry as officer on special duty (OSD). He husband Md Mesbaul Hossain, UNO at Pirganj, Rangpur, has also been transferred to Dhaka, as senior assistant secretary in the ministry of health.
The public administration ministry issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.
Late 2 September night, miscreants had entered UNO Wahida Khanam’s residence, assaulted her and her 70-year-old father Omar Ali with a hammer and fled. Wahida Khanam is presently under treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon of the capital city.
While several persons were detained in this case, police investigations finally revealed that a fourth-class employee of Wahida Khanam’s office, Rabiul Islam, has carried out the attack. The police have arrested him as well.
Wahida Khanam is an officer of the 31st BCS administration cadre. Her husband Mesbaul Hossain is also an officer of the administration cadre from the same batch.