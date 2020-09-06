UNO Wahida’s health condition stable but still in ICU: Physician

The condition of Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, who suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants on Thursday, is now stable, UNB reports quoting a physician at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.

“She is still at the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Badrul Alam, joint director of the hospital.

They will observe her condition till Monday morning. If the condition remains stable, she will be shifted to Step Down Unit (SDU).