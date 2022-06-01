Unregistered hospitals, clinic to be closed: Health minister

Zahid Maleque made the remarks at an event in the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Wednesday marking the National Health and Welfare Day 2022.
The National Health and Welfare Day is celebrated on 2 May every year as the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) was established this day in 1971 during the liberation war. This year, 2 May fell on Eid holidays, the day was celebrated on Wednesday.
Top officials of the health ministry and the DGHS, civil surgeon of 64 districts and all upazila health officers participated in the daylong event.
Addressing the function as the chief guest, the health ministry said, “There were 5000-6000 hospital beds across the country after the independence and that is now more than 60,000. There were eight medical colleges and no medical university after independence and now the number of medical colleges and universities are 110 and 5 respectively. And everything has been possible due to achieving the independence.”
Additional director general of DGHS (planning and development) professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora gave the welcome address. She said the DGHS starts its journey on 2 May 1971 during the independence with professor Tofazzel Hossain as its first DG.
DGHS additional DG (administration) professor Ahmedul Kabir said, “Tofazzel Hossain is the lone person who served as DGHS’ DG and health ministry’s secretary simultaneously. No physician has ever served as secretary since then.”
DGHS DG professor Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam presided over the function.