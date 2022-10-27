Dhaka hospitals struggle to cope with rising dengue patients

Recently, the number of dengue patients has increased across the country. But the fatalities can be considerably reduced if patients go to the doctor at the right time, he said.

He also said that dengue has increased due to climate change. Besides, due to the lack of awareness, the mosquito-borne disease has increased this time.

A total of 120 people have died of dengue till 26 October this year. Physicians said that children are the worst sufferers.

“Creating awareness among the public is a must to rein in the dengue menace. We’ve taken various steps in this regard,” health minister Zahid Maleque told UNB.