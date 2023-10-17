US supports recommendation for dialogue

The United States government strongly supports the recommendations made by an independent pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) of the country to ensure credible,
inclusive and violence-free elections in Bangladesh.
The US deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter communicated to Bangladesh about this stance of the US government on Monday. Afreen held a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at state guest house Padma on Monday after arriving on a 2 day visit.
PEAM made five recommendations including the necessity of holding meaningful dialogues among the political parties. The mission, a combined team of International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), visited Bangladesh 8-12 October.
On the meeting with Afreen, foreign secretary Masud on Monday afternoon told journalists, “They (US) said the government has endorsement and alignment with the recommendations made by NDI and IRI.”
He added that the US has been stressing on free, fair and peaceful elections repeatedly during various meetings and the Bangladesh government is assuring them about it from the highest political level.
Facebook ‘post’ of US embassy
The US embassy in Bangladesh had informed that Afreen Akhter would talk with journalists following the meeting with foreign secretary but later she did not. Diplomatic sources said Afreen refrained from briefing journalists due to requests from the government.
The US embassy, however, posted a Facebook status from its verified page.
The statement said the US wants free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner in Bangladesh as the western country has discussed with Bangladesh about the government’s efforts to ensure the people of Bangladesh cast their votes.
The statement adds that Bangladesh and the US discussed the strong multifaceted bilateral relationship and its many aspects: US direct investment and trade, our longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and nonpartisan election survey team and supporting Rohingya refugees.
‘We mean people’s participation’
The foreign secretary at his office on Monday evening told newsmen that the Rohingya crisis, next general election, withdrawal of US sanction on RAB and the Middle East situation, among other issues, were discussed during the meeting.
This is nothing new. They have been talking about this. We are also assuring them of free, fair and inclusive election from the highest positionMasud Bin Momen
Replying to a question about the US call for free, fair and peaceful elections, the foreign secretary said, “This is nothing new. They have been talking about this. We are also assuring them of free, fair and inclusive election from the highest position.”
“By inclusive, we mean the participation of the people. Whether people take part,” the foreign secretary said.
Replying to another question, Momen said whether all parties would take part in the polls would depend on the parties' and confirming that is difficult for the government.
He also said the foreign ministry is ready to extend all support if IRI and NDI want to send observers to the polls.
Meeting with civil society members
Meanwhile, Afreen Akhter took part in a meeting with civil society members at the residence of ambassador Peter Haas. Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), human rights organisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director ASM Nasir Uddin, rights leader and queen of Chakma circle Yan Yan, took part in the meeting.
Sources said Afreen Akhter wanted to know how conducive the environment is to holding a free, fair and inclusive election.