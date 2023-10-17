US supports recommendation for dialogue

The United States government strongly supports the recommendations made by an independent pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) of the country to ensure credible, inclusive and violence-free elections in Bangladesh.

The US deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter communicated to Bangladesh about this stance of the US government on Monday. Afreen held a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at state guest house Padma on Monday after arriving on a 2 day visit.

PEAM made five recommendations including the necessity of holding meaningful dialogues among the political parties. The mission, a combined team of International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), visited Bangladesh 8-12 October.

On the meeting with Afreen, foreign secretary Masud on Monday afternoon told journalists, “They (US) said the government has endorsement and alignment with the recommendations made by NDI and IRI.”

He added that the US has been stressing on free, fair and peaceful elections repeatedly during various meetings and the Bangladesh government is assuring them about it from the highest political level.

