UPDF member killed in ‘gunfight’

A member of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) was killed in what the members Bangladesh Army called a gunfight with them at Unishmile area of Naniarchar in Rangamati on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Chakma, 32, alias Sajek Chakma.

Officer-in-charge of Naniarchar Police Station Sabbir Hossain said an Army patrol came under fire in Unishmile area.

Nayan Chakma was killed during the skirmish, he said.

Army members recovered an AK-22 rifle, three bullets, a locally-made handgun and a mobile phone from the spot.

The body was sent to Rangamati Hospital for autopsy, the OC said.

