‘Urban policy must be approved’

It is essential for an urban policy to be approved in order to ensure safe and balanced cities. Though a draft policy was prepared in 2013, it has not been approved in the last eight years. Meanwhile, city corporation mayors blame the lack of coordination among various government organisations for failure to build planned cities. They say, sweeping the streets and killing mosquitoes is not only the mayors’ duty. Lack of coordination has led to water-logging, dilapidated roads, traffic jams and such problems. Yet the mayors are blamed for everything.

These observations were made at virtual dialogue held at 11:00am Wednesday. The ‘Mayoral Dialogue on Safe, Sustainable and Inclusive Cities’ was jointly organised by Save the Children in Bangladesh and Bangladesh Institute of Planners, with support from the European Union Civil Protocol and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). Prothom Alo was media partner of the event.