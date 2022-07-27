Joint secy of CHT Affairs ministry asked to submit wealth statement

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has asked the joint secretary of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs ministry Abul Kalam Azad to submit his wealth statements, UNB reports.

Deputy director of ACC (public relation) Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the news agency that a notice in this regard has been issued.

The notice sought a statement of all his immovable or movable properties acquired in the names of his own, his wife and daughter.

The source of income and the detailed information on how those were acquired will have to be submitted to the ACC within 21 working days of receiving the notice.