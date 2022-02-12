Bangladesh

US ambassador-designate Haas meets Bangladesh embassy officials in US

Prothom Alo English Desk
US ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas and the Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Shahidul Islam, pose for a photograph in front of bust of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the embassy premisesUNB

US ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas has said he is keen to working together with Bangladesh to move forward the relationship as the two countries eye greater engagements marking the 50th anniversary of Dhaka-Washington diplomatic ties.

He was speaking at an interaction session with the officers of the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC on Friday, reports UNB.

Ambassador designate Haas paid the visit to the embassy before taking up his assignment in Dhaka.

He was received by Bangladesh ambassador to the US, M. Shahidul Islam, and other officials of the mission.

During the discussion, the two ambassadors expressed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

They also emphasised greater engagements of the two sides and undertaking mutually beneficial programmes and actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties, said the Bangladesh Mission in Washington.

Earlier, ambassador Haas placed a wreath at the bust of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the embassy premises.

Ambassador Haas, the successor of ambassador Earl R. Miller, is expected to arrive in Dhaka in early March to assume charges of his new appointment.

