US ambassador-designate Haas meets Bangladesh embassy officials in US

Ambassador designate Haas paid the visit to the embassy before taking up his assignment in Dhaka.
He was received by Bangladesh ambassador to the US, M. Shahidul Islam, and other officials of the mission.
During the discussion, the two ambassadors expressed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.
They also emphasised greater engagements of the two sides and undertaking mutually beneficial programmes and actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties, said the Bangladesh Mission in Washington.
Earlier, ambassador Haas placed a wreath at the bust of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the embassy premises.
Ambassador Haas, the successor of ambassador Earl R. Miller, is expected to arrive in Dhaka in early March to assume charges of his new appointment.