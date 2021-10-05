US ambassador hands over 2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh

Ambassador Miller and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission director Kathryn Stevens handed over the vaccine donation to additional secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Syed Mojibul Huq and director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam during a ceremonial handover event at the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.

“The United States is pleased to donate these additional 2.5 million doses of life-saving Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh and continue our support to the national vaccination campaign. We are also proud to support the global COVAX vaccine initiative to make sure the proper infrastructure is in place to store and administer these Pfizer vaccines safely and effectively,” Miller added.