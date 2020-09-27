US-Bangla Airlines resumes Oman flight from 1 Oct

Advertisement
US-Bangla Airlines has decided to resume its Dhaka-Muscat-Dhaka route by operating two weekly flights initially from 1 October.
The airlines will operate two weekly flights from Dhaka to Muscat on every Monday and Thursday, a release said on Thursday.
The health guideline will be followed properly during the flights, said the airlines.
Currently, the US-Bangla Airlines, the country’s largest private airline in terms of fleet number, is operating flights to Guangzhou and Doha while it plans to resume operation to other international routes upon reopening approval of the respective countries.
