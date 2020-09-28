US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Singapore flight 3 Oct

Advertisement
The US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate a weekly flight on the Dhaka-Singapore-Dhaka route from 3 October.
The flight will be operated on Saturday and health protocols will be followed properly, the private airlines said in a press release on Monday.
The flight will leave Dhaka at 10:10pm while return flights will depart for Bangladesh at 5:25am (local time), reports news agency UNB.
Currently, the US-Bangla Airlines is also operating flights to Guangzhou and Doha.
It plans to resume flights on other international routes soon as virus restrictions are being eased.
It is operating on domestic routes maintaining health guidelines, the airlines said in a press release.
