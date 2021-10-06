US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male-Dhaka flights from 19 Nov

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start flights to the Maldives' capital Male from 19 November, reports UNB.

The private carrier will initially operate flights on the Dhaka-Male route three days a week. It is going to operate direct flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday to Male.

US-Bangla will leave Dhaka for Male every Tuesday at 11:10am and take off from the Maldives' capital at 3:35pm.