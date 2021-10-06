US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male-Dhaka flights from 19 Nov

Every Friday, the flight will leave Dhaka at 10:45am and Male for Dhaka at 3:15pm on the same day.
On Sunday, it will fly from Dhaka at 9:30am, and the return flight will take off from Male on the same day at 1:55pm.
The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, has been fixed at Tk 29,508 for one-way and Tk 45,545 for return.
US-Bangla will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Dhaka to Male from 19 November.
The airline's fleet consists of 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800s and six brand new ATR 72-600s.
US-Bangla now operates flights to Dubai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Chennai, and Guangzhou.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, flights to Kolkata and Bangkok have been temporarily suspended due to travel bans.
US-Bangla plans to launch flights to Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon.
Apart from international routes, the airline operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. Also, it operates flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram, according to a media statement.