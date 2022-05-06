US Congress introduces resolution on 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US ties

The resolution was referred to the US’s House Committee on Foreign Affairs, it added.

It highlighted that the United States and Bangladesh shared a rich and multifaceted relationship focused on cooperation on a range of issues, including economic, security, governance, and development, to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The resolution mentioned the recognition to independent Bangladesh by the United States on 4 April, 1972 and subsequent acknowledgement of the recognition by then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a letter to President Nixon on 9 April, 1972.