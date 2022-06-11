US congress member calls for standing by the people of Bangladesh

Member of US house of representatives Jamie Raskin has urged his colleagues to join him in standing with the people of Bangladesh, especially those bravest and most vulnerable.

He also urged the Bangladeshi government to take immediate action to respect the civil rights and safety of all the people of Bangladesh.

Democratic party member Jamie Raskin made the call in a session of US congress on 7 June. His statement has been taken from the congressional record published in US congress website.

Jamie Raskin is a member of Democratic Party and elected from Maryland

He is a member of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.

10 December, the Human Rights Day, the US imposed sanctions the Rapid Action Battalion and its current and former seven officials on charges of violating human rights.