US deputy secretary of state due today

On the second day, the US deputy secretary of state will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

Stephen is also scheduled to meet Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the same day. Stephen Biegun will also exchange views with the members of the civil society and the media.

Diplomatic sources said that in the context of geopolitical and strategic cooperation, Bangladesh's involvement in Indo-Pacific strategy, sustainable solution of Rohingya problem and cooperation in tackling COVID-19 will dominate the talks.