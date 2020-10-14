US deputy secretary of state due today

US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun is arriving in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit .
On the first day of the visit, Stephen will hold a formal meeting with Bangladesh state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at a hotel in the capital in the evening.
The United States did not issue visas to Bangladeshi students admitted to study in the United States while they permitted Indian and Pakistani students.Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
On the second day, the US deputy secretary of state will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
Stephen is also scheduled to meet Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the same day. Stephen Biegun will also exchange views with the members of the civil society and the media.
Diplomatic sources said that in the context of geopolitical and strategic cooperation, Bangladesh's involvement in Indo-Pacific strategy, sustainable solution of Rohingya problem and cooperation in tackling COVID-19 will dominate the talks.
Commenting on the US deputy secretary of state's visit, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said, "The United States will talk about the Indo-Pacific. We have no objection to this. We would say that in order to increase its effectiveness. They (the United States) must also come forward to invest in infrastructure. They have to make financial investment."
The foreign minister pointed out that the United States did not issue visas to Bangladeshi students admitted to study in the United States while they permitted Indian and Pakistani students.
"Such behavior is discriminatory and we will raise this issue as well," Momen added.
Senior state department officials told this correspondent that it was clear that Stephen Biegun's Dhaka visit proved that the United States was putting special importance on establishing strategic relations with Bangladesh.