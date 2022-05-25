US expresses concerns over shrinking press freedom in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

US ambassador Peter Haas said in Bangladesh, multiple journalists were recently assaulted in separate attacks in Narayanganj and Cox’s Bazar.

"We are also concerned about the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission’s draft “Regulation for Digital, Social Media and Over-the-Top Platforms” and the draft “Data Protection Act," he added.

Peter Haas said, "While neither draft has been finalized, we fear they contain provisions which could be used to further intimidate journalists and others eager to express themselves."

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking World Press Freedom Day 2022 at the EMK Centre in the capital on Tuesday. The US embassy in Dhaka organised it.

US ambassador said yours is a noble profession. And increasingly, around the world, it is a difficult and dangerous one.

"Just a few minutes ago, we held a moment of silence in honor of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was tragically killed in the West Bank," he added.

In Russia, journalists face grave danger if they dare to speak the truth about the tragic and brutal war Vladimir Putin’s forces are waging in Ukraine.