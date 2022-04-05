US hopeful of warm relations with Bangladesh

The 17th US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas paid a visit to Prothom Alo and was welcomed by Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman. He was showed around different sections of the Prothom Alo office and also introduced to the staff. Later in the Prothom Alo conference room, Peter Haas exchanged views with the newspaper’s senior journalists.
After that the US ambassador was shown a video clip on the different activities of Prothom Alo.
A day before Peter Haas’ visit to the Prothom Alo office, on 4 April, Bangladesh and the US celebrated completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations.
“Just a day after the two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, getting to visit the office of the Number 1 Bangla language online site, Bangladesh’s leading daily and an influential and neutral newspaper is an incredible thing. I want especially thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to come visit Prothom Alo.”
When asked about the future of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations, Peter Haas said, “I am hopeful that the two countries' relations will remain excellent as it is right now. I have faith in the two countries partnership and friendship. The future of this relationship is bright and multifaceted. I believe progress in freedom of expression, freedom to organize etc will continue in the future, just like it is happening right now.
Other than sharing his optimism about the relations between Dhaka-Washington, the US ambassador also said that the US will keep keen eye on the next general elections. He said, “We expect that the next elections in Bangladesh will be free and fair. We hope that the people of Bangladesh will get to take part in the voting to express their opinions and form the government they want. I have a lot of faith in the partnership and friendship these two countries share.”
When asked about what he liked or disliked in Bangladesh since his arrival only a month ago, he said, "You can hear loud car horns as you ask me this question. So there is no need to say that I don't like traffic congestion. However, I had an opportunity to work in three cities of traffic congestion including Jakarta and Mumbai."
Since his arrival, the US ambassador in Bangladesh has been delighted by the warm hospitality of the people.
He said, "The hospitality of the people is extraordinary. I hope to enjoy the warm feelings of the people for the next few years."