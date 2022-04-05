US hopeful of warm relations with Bangladesh

When asked about the future of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations, Peter Haas said, “I am hopeful that the two countries' relations will remain excellent as it is right now. I have faith in the two countries partnership and friendship. The future of this relationship is bright and multifaceted. I believe progress in freedom of expression, freedom to organize etc will continue in the future, just like it is happening right now.

Other than sharing his optimism about the relations between Dhaka-Washington, the US ambassador also said that the US will keep keen eye on the next general elections. He said, “We expect that the next elections in Bangladesh will be free and fair. We hope that the people of Bangladesh will get to take part in the voting to express their opinions and form the government they want. I have a lot of faith in the partnership and friendship these two countries share.”