US prioritises strengthening Dhaka’s commitment to democracy, human rights

The US is keen to strengthening Bangladesh’s commitment to democracy and human rights to further enhance the Dhaka-Washington partnership, especially in the backdrop of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. At the same time, the US has expressed its interest in helping Bangladesh improve business climate and labour conditions, increase ability to tackle the climate and pandemic crises and a strengthened capacity to contribute to regional security.

This was stated in the US Integrated Country Strategy (ICS) on Bangladesh. The ICS is made to take US relations with different countries and the United Nations forward.