US prioritises strengthening Dhaka’s commitment to democracy, human rights

Alongside mentioning bilateral issues, the ICS on Bangladesh also talked about strengthening Bangladesh’s capacity to contribute to security in the Indo-Pacific Area (IPA) and globally, and supporting the country’s capacity to host Rohingya and facilitate their third-country resettlement.
The US State Department along with the USAID (United States Agency for International Development) formulates the country-wise Integrated Country Strategy to take forward relations with 180 countries and three UN missions in Vienna, Rome and Geneva.
The US State Department website says the US embassy in any country will coordinate with other US organisations working in the country in finalising the priorities and plans and lead to implement those.
According to the US State Department website, the ICS on Bangladesh was given approval on 8 April this year and was published in their website in June. Earlier, the US State Department published another ICS on Bangladesh in August 2018.
Though the US formulates country-wise the Integrated Country Strategy to take forward the diplomatic relations, it never formally discusses it with the concerned countries. The country just publishes the strategy in the US State Department website after finalising it.
Bangladesh foreign ministry officials told Prothom Alo that like in the past, the US did not tell them anything about the ICS on Bangladesh.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday said, “Since it’s a document they publish, we can understand their stands on different issues and can get a conception of their expectations. These documents help us understand the similarities and dissimilarities between their and our expectations. They raise these issues (election, labour rights, human rights) at different levels of discussion. As a result, this can be seen as helpful for positive discussion.”
Four priorities of Dhaka mission chief
The 21-page ICS of Bangladesh clearly outlines Chief of Mission Priorities, Mission Strategic Framework, Mission Goals and Objectives, and Management Objectives.
In the Chief of Mission Priorities section, the ICS said the US is keen to strengthening Bangladesh’s commitment to democracy and human rights situation because, “the 2023 national elections will be critical to determining whether Bangladesh moves towards greater democracy or greater autocracy. Efforts to strengthen Bangladesh’s fragile democratic institutions and bolster its secular, tolerant, and pluralistic traditions will be essential. Reform of the security services -- particularly in the wake of U.S. human rights sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion in December 2021 -- are key to this objective, as are democratic reforms ahead of the 2023 national elections.
“We will continue to engage the Government of Bangladesh to address the most striking human rights issues, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on core civil liberties. We will work with civil society, especially youth, women, labour, and grassroots community activists, to revitalise Bangladesh’s democratic culture,” it added.
Improving Bangladesh’s labour standards, business climate, and ability to address the climate and pandemic crises are the second priorities of in the Chief of Mission Priorities.
“U.S. companies increasingly see Bangladesh as the future market and investment opportunity in South Asia beyond India, despite barriers to entry, challenges to doing business, and the sometimes questionable and non-transparent business practices pursued by some non-U.S. competitors. To achieve its economic potential, however, Bangladesh must strengthen labour rights and workplace safety and implement labour reforms identified in the International Labour Organisation roadmap and its own National Action Plan. It must also address infrastructure deficiencies, pervasive corruption, regulatory issues, and the lack of diversity in its economy,” the ICS on Bangladesh said.
