US provides Bangladesh 100 ventilators to fight COVID-19

During his recent visit, US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun announced the delivery of 100 American-made manufactured ventilators highlighting Bangladesh-US cooperation in public health and combatting COVID-19.



Deputy secretary Biegun delivered two gas analysers to health minister Zahid Maleque and state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak to expand Bangladesh's capacity to certify and re-check the effectiveness of all ventilators in the country.

