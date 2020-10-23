US provides Bangladesh 100 ventilators to fight COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
Some 100 ventilators made in America arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, reports UNB.

These brand-new, quality machines will save countless lives as we all work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, said the USAID.

During his recent visit, US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun announced the delivery of 100 American-made manufactured ventilators highlighting Bangladesh-US cooperation in public health and combatting COVID-19.

Deputy secretary Biegun delivered two gas analysers to health minister Zahid Maleque and state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak to expand Bangladesh's capacity to certify and re-check the effectiveness of all ventilators in the country.

