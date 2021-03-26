US recognises Bangladesh’s remarkable contributions to global development

The United States has recognised the remarkable contributions that Bangladesh has made to global development, reports UNB.

"As we work together toward a safe and secure region and a healthy and prosperous future, we recognise the remarkable contributions Bangladesh has made to global development," said US secretary of state Antony J Blinken in a statement on Bangladesh National Day.

On behalf of the government of the United States, he warmly congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of your 50th National Day and Golden Jubilee.

"The United States and Bangladesh both undertook courageous struggles for independence. Over the last 50 years, we have cooperated on issues ranging from economic development to peacekeeping, and we have fostered strong people-to-people ties," said the US secretary of State.