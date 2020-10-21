US sees real prospects to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India

Deputy secretary Biegun said his recent visit to both Bangladesh and India was part of a series of engagements the United States has had with both of these critical partners.

"And it's one that you'll see continuing to progress over the weeks and months ahead," he said.

Biegun said they have an intervening election that will happen but he reiterates his confidence that regardless of the outcome of their elections, the future is quite bright for relations between the United States and these two very important South Asian partners.

"It's certainly a task that I'm happy to be a part of and I'm very much looking forward to our next engagements," he said.