US to provide additional $11.4m as Covid-19 assistance for Bangladesh

The additional support will also help Bangladesh strengthen prevention efforts to reduce virus transmission in the community and enhance the quality of treatment and care for the growing numbers of patients across the country, it said.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said this additional donation through the historic American Rescue Plan is part of their ongoing support to help Bangladesh fight Covid-19.

"The United States is the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response. America has been Bangladesh's closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health. At this particularly challenging moment in the battle against the pandemic, our partnership is more important than ever," said the ambassador.