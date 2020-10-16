Western leaders, UN to hold donor conference over Rohingya on 22 Oct

The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will bring the international community together on 22 October to address the Rohingya crisis, reports news agency BSS.

At a virtual conference, they will urge countries to increase assistance for the Rohingyas, the host communities, and the internally displaced people in Myanmar, more than three years since the latest phase of the crisis began in August 2017, according to a press release circulated by the British high commission on Thursday.