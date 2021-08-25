US welcomes NUG’s inclusive path forward for Rohingyas

The United States has welcomed the inclusive path forward envisioned by the Myanmar’s government in exile, National Unity Government (NUG), and other pro-democracy groups in the country and their pledge to reform the 1982 citizenship law, reports UNB.

The US also has welcomed NUG-pledged other actions intended to protect the rights of Rohingya and members of other ethnic minority groups.

“These steps will be necessary to safeguard the human rights and human dignity of all people in Myanmar, including Rohingya,” said Ned Price, the spokesperson at the US Department of State, in a statement marking the fourth anniversary of the ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State.