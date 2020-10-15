US will support to find a long-term solution to Rohingya crisis: Stephen E Biegun

"The United States is proud to be a partner, and a friend, as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding, and celebrates 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond towards a strong, independent and prosperous Bangladesh that would make Bangabandhu proud," he wrote.

He was received, and given a tour of the museum, by the Curator of Bangabandbu Memorial Museum N. I. Khan.

The US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and special assistant to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, lawyer Shah Ali Farhad were also present.

The US deputy secretary arrived here on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation on COVID-19 response, recovery efforts and sustainable economic development.

He held a bilateral meeting with state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam at a city hotel on Wednesday evening followed by dinner.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, newly-appointed M Shahidul Islam and US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, among others, attended the meeting.