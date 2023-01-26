Stay ready to offer a fair, acceptable election, Home Minister tells DCs

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to get ready to ensure a fair and acceptable national election expected to be held by early next year, reports UNB.

He came up with the remark while talking to journalists after the meeting with the DCs in the last session of the three-day 'DC Conference-2023' at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

"We said our security agencies are now capable of facing any challenges, they will be able to tackle any situation with their patriotism, experiences and abilities during the elections", he said.