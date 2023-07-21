Two MoUs likely to be signed during PM’s Italy visit: Foreign minister

The prime minister will leave Dhaka for Rome on Sunday to attend the ‘United Nations Food Systems +2 Stocktaking Moment’(UNFSS+2) conference at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UNFSS+2 conference will be held at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy on 24-26 July with the theme ‘Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey’.

The foreign minister said, “The prime minister will pass very busy time during the visit as on 24 July she will address the official opening of the conference at the FAO Headquarters as the Special Guest Speaker”.

Heads of state, heads of government, agriculture specialists, food producers, scientists, researchers and other stakeholders from different countries will attend the forum, he said.