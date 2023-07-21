Two MoUs likely to be signed during PM’s Italy visit: Foreign minister

Two Memorandum of Understandings MoUs) are likely to be signed between Dhaka and Rome as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to visit Italy from 24-26 July, said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.
“During this visit of the prime minister, two MoUs -- ‘Cooperation in the Field of Energy’ and ‘Cultural Exchange Programme’ -- are likely to be signed between Bangladesh and Italy,” Momen said at a curtain raiser press briefing at the foreign ministry.
The prime minister will leave Dhaka for Rome on Sunday to attend the ‘United Nations Food Systems +2 Stocktaking Moment’(UNFSS+2) conference at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
The UNFSS+2 conference will be held at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy on 24-26 July with the theme ‘Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey’.
The foreign minister said, “The prime minister will pass very busy time during the visit as on 24 July she will address the official opening of the conference at the FAO Headquarters as the Special Guest Speaker”.
Heads of state, heads of government, agriculture specialists, food producers, scientists, researchers and other stakeholders from different countries will attend the forum, he said.
The foreign minister further said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, among others, is scheduled to address the session.
After the opening ceremony, the prime minister will participate in the plenary session titled ‘Food Systems and Climate Action’.
On the evening of the same day, Sheikh Hasina will attend the ‘Regional Envoys Conference’ organised with Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in 15 European countries.
On 25 July, prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
Besides, the executive heads of Rome-based international organisations - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) and World Food Program (WFP) will pay courtesy calls on the prime minister.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, members of parliament and government high officials will join the ‘UNFSS+2’as prime minister’s entourage member.
The prime minister will leave Rome for home on 26 July.
UNFSS+2 is commencing with the aim of reviewing the progress of the implementation of the recommendations adopted at the ‘United Nations Food Systems Summit’ held on 23 September, 2021.
During the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined virtually and proposed five point recommendations.