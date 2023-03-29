Morning news highlights

8 Bangladeshis killed as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Saudi Arabia
Meanwhile, the foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said they were informed that 18 Bangladeshis are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Saudi Arabia.
Teachers interested in private tutoring, no time to take care of weak students
Thirty per cent of secondary schools have no arrangement of extra care for weak or less meritorious students despite the government’s instruction on ensuring extra care for weak students separately by school authorities and teachers.
Rate of students being unsuccessful in exams as well as dropout decreases if weak students are taken care of separately.
Humza Yousaf confirmed as first Muslim leader of a government in western Europe
Yousaf, 37, narrowly won a Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership battle on Monday to clinch the top job, vowing to rejuvenate the stalled pursuit of independence for Scotland.
Price hike of contraceptives concerns reproductive health
Demographers and public health experts are speculating a rise in abortion and sexually transmitted diseases in consequence of birth control items’ prices going up.