Hasan requests BNP to participate in polls for popularity check

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Saturday requested the BNP leaders to take part in the upcoming polls to test their popularity.

“Please don’t escape from the polls. Take part in the elections and test your popularity. See whether you get 10 per cent votes. We don’t want walkover in the next polls. Participate in the polls and we want to win the vote through competition,” he said.

The minister was addressing a memorial meeting on the Sirajul Islam Degree College ground in Boalkhali upazila of the district here.

Awami League south district unit organised the meeting in memories of former president of the unit and lawmaker Moslem Uddin Ahmed and AL Boalkhali upazila unit chairman Freedom Fighter Md Nurul Alam.

Hasan said BNP is afraid of for two reasons—one is polls and another is the people of the country. In fact, they are out of their mind after the announcement of the US visa policy as they couldn’t talk of preventing or boycotting polls, he added.