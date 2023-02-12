AL-nominated president candidate Shahabuddin calls on PM

On his arrival at the Ganabhaban, Mohammad Shahbuddin was greeted with a flower bouquet by the prime minister and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, AL presidium members Faruque Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, office secretary Biplab Barua, and information and research secretary Salim Mahmud, were present.