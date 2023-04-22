PM seeks another chance to establish Bangladesh as a developing nation

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has urged the people to give her party another chance in the next general election to help establish Bangladesh as a developing country.

She also warned that if the anti-liberation and corrupt elements come to power again they will destroy all the advancements.

“I am grateful to the people as they voted us to power time and again and gave us scope to serve them. The next general election is knocking at the door. I wish that the people will give us another chance to establish Bangladesh as a developing nation as the country will start its journey as a complete developing nation from 2026. We have taken preparation to this end,” she said.