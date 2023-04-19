PM Hasina stresses global efforts for prosperous world

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for collective global efforts for building a prosperous world through Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

“Let’s work together to build a prosperous and poverty and hunger-free world by supporting the poor people through MDBs,” she said.

The prime minister said this in her pre-recorded video keynote speech at the ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) panel discussion titled “Development Cooperation: Long-term Resilience and the Role of Multilateral Development Banks” held at the UN Headquarters in New York in the USA.

“I acknowledge the role of ECOSOC in supporting the financing facilities towards successful implementation of the 2030 Agenda,” she said.