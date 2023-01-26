US to provide additional $75m for Rohingyas, host community

The United States (US) will provide an additional 75 million US dollar in humanitarian assistance to help vulnerable Rohingyas and Bangladeshi host community in Cox’s Bazar meet ongoing needs that have been exacerbated by the increasing costs of food and fuel, reports BSS.

The new funding that will provide critical and life-saving assistance to nearly 600,000 people is being disbursed through US Agency for International Development (USAID), a US embassy press release said here today.

With this new funding, USAID will work with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and logistics support.