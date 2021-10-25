Vaccinated Bangladeshis can visit Thailand without quarantine from 1 Nov

Newly appointed ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor gave the updates when she met state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Monday.
To expand bilateral trade, both the state minister and the ambassador hoped that two countries would make efforts for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the near future.
The commerce ministry is currently carrying out a feasibility study in this regard.
Shahriar welcomed the new ambassador and hoped that during her tenure in Dhaka, Bangladesh-Thailand bilateral relations would reach a newer height through meaningful and pragmatic cooperation and collaboration in different areas of interest.
He mentioned that Bangladesh and Thailand have been enjoying excellent friendly and cordial relationships since independence.
He suggested that next year the two countries would jointly celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations.
He said Thailand is important to Bangladesh for a wide range of issues such as trade, science-technology, medical services, tourism, foreign investment, connectivity, etc.
He suggested that the multi-faceted relations could be expanded further if more people-to-people contacts take place and barriers in trade and investment are removed.
Shahriar shared with the Thai ambassador the various aspects of the miraculous economic progress that Bangladesh has attained under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Highlighting the growing purchasing capacity of the people of Bangladesh, particularly of the bulging middle-class, as well as the investment friendly policies of the Government of Bangladesh, the state minister told the Thai envoy that more Thai investors could invest in Bangladesh and avail the opportunities offered by a market of more than 160 million people.
He stressed particularly on Thai cooperation for enhancing capacity building in the areas of agro-processing, health sector etc.
Shahriar thanked Thailand for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought more political support from Thailand on the repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.
He sought Thai support to Bangladesh’s candidature for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.