Vaccination starts in five hospitals

The vaccination programme has started in five hospitals in the capital. Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua took the first vaccination of the day on Thursday morning. Today, a total of 200 people including doctors, nurses and technicians of this university are to be vaccinated.
The corona vaccination programme was inaugurated with the vaccinating of nurse Runu Veronica Costa at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the vaccination programme from Ganabhaban.
The vaccination programme started again today in five hospitals of the capital. Among them, 400 health workers at Dhaka Medical College, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Mugda Medical College Hospital will take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Apart from these three hospitals, 100 health workers will be vaccinated at Kurmitola General Hospital and 60 at Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hospital. Preparations for vaccination have also been completed in these two hospitals. In all, more than 500 people will be vaccinated in five hospitals today.
After today, the vaccination programme will be closed until 7 February. Vaccinated people will be monitored for a few days. The nationwide vaccination programme will start from 8 February.