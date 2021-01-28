Vaccination starts in five hospitals

The vaccination programme has started in five hospitals in the capital. Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua took the first vaccination of the day on Thursday morning. Today, a total of 200 people including doctors, nurses and technicians of this university are to be vaccinated.

The corona vaccination programme was inaugurated with the vaccinating of nurse Runu Veronica Costa at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the vaccination programme from Ganabhaban.