Vaccine doses to reach 64 districts by Monday: DGHS

Vaccine doses will reach 64 districts of the country within Sunday and Monday as the mass vaccination drive is set to begin on 7 February, said Khurshed Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

All the preparations, including the arrangement of equipment and booths, have been taken across the country for carrying out the vaccination drive, Khurshed Alam said at a programme held at the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine.

Meanwhile, he said, the training of health workers will conclude by Monday. A virtual meeting with the focal persons in upazilas will also be held on Monday.

A total of 7,400 health teams have been working to implement the vaccination drive, he added.