Vaccine for 45m Bangladeshis to arrive by May-June

Vaccines for 45 million people will arrive between May and June of the next year, said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam after cabinet on Monday.
In the first phase, he added, 30 million vaccines for 15 million people will reach the country by end of January and beginning of February 2021.
Training for vaccination has started, he said adding that EPI immunization chain will be utilized in this regard.
Cabinet secretary Anwarul also said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated the necessity of wearing mask. She has directed to uphold the ‘No Mask, No Service’ policy and asked the authorities concerned to take stern action to maintain social distancing.
The prime minister presided over the meeting virtually.