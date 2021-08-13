Vaccine in demand, management in shambles

There is a steadily growing demand among the people for the vaccination against coronavirus, but the health department is unable to keep pace with this demand. Over 15 million (1.5 crore) people have registered for the vaccine and are waiting for their jabs. As the number of registered people mounts, the mismanagement mounts too. Public health experts point to a lack of preparation and weakness in management for this situation.

The expanded programme for coronavirus vaccinations ended on Thursday. In the six-day drive, over 5,566,000 persons were vaccinated. Officials of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) told Prothom Alo, there is no plan to expand the vaccine drive though a similar programme at the moment. However, the health department is making an effort to increase the vaccinations.