Vaccine in demand, management in shambles

Speaking to Prothom Alo, head of the Covid-19 vaccine management committee, Meerjady Sabrina, said there were basically two objectives behind the expanded vaccination drive. Firstly it was to vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest possible time. Secondly, it was to vaccinate the people in the villages who had greater need for the vaccination. Those objectives have preliminarily been met.
An expatriate worker was given a Moderna shot at the Chattogram Medical College centre. His vaccine card also mentions Moderna. But his certificate from the ICT website says he received the Sinopharm vaccine
The health department started this expanded vaccination drive against coronavirus on 7 August all over the country. Other than at the regular vaccination centres, people were vaccinated at 4600 unions, 1054 municipal wards and 433 wards of 12 city corporations. And at the same time, 50,000 Rohingyas in the camps at Cox’ Bazar were also vaccinated.
Over these last six days, many of the vaccination centres were overcrowded. People stood in long lines in the sun and rain, waiting to be vaccinated. Some even waited overnight at the centres for their jab their next morning. Public health experts commented that this eagerness of the people indicated they had no qualms or doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine. Awareness of the pandemic prompted them to get vaccinated. But despite their desire, many people failed to get their shot.
Public health expert Be-Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo, The health department wanted to create public demand for the vaccine, but didn’t have an idea of what the response would be. Such circumstances give rise to discrepancies.
Registration vs. new plans
According to the ICT department, after Thursday evening, the number of persons registered for the vaccine stood at 31.5 million (3 crore 15 lakh). Of them, just over 15.3 million (1 crore 53 lakh) have been vaccinated. Another 16.2 million (1 crore 62 lakh) are waiting for the vaccine.
COVAX was prepared to provide 6 million (60 lakh) Pfizer vaccines, but Bangladesh could not collect all of these as it was not prepared to store these vaccines at the required temperature
Under the expanded programme it has been possible to vaccinate a large number of people in a short time, but the number of people registered in this time who are awaiting their jabs has increased manifold. The health department has just over 8.2 million (83 lakh) vaccines in stock at the moment. At an event on Thursday, health minister Zahid Maleque said 5.4 million (54 lakh) vaccines would come in a week’s time. Around another 5 million (50 lakh) would arrive by the end of the month.
Meerjady Sabrina told Prothom Alo that those who have registered for the vaccination are being given priority. Sub-centres are being planned for the regular centres in order to step up the daily vaccinations.
However, health department officials have said that a programme like last week’s vaccination drive will not be repeated any time soon. Those vaccinated under this drive will be given their second dose in September. Vaccinating will be increased by then.
Lack of management
Resident of Uttara in the capital city, Jamil Bin Siddiqui registered on 24 July to be vaccinated at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital centre. Till last night he hadn’t received any SMS for a date. A woman had registered a month ago at the Savar upazila health centre and she too has not been informed of any date as yet.
There are many more complaints. An expatriate worker was given a Moderna shot at the Chattogram Medical College centre. His vaccine card also mentions Moderna. But his certificate from the ICT website says he received the Sinopharm vaccine. The Chattogram Medical College authorities have told this expat worker that they will not be able to correct this error. Now he is unable to go abroad.
A woman in Satkhira told Prothom Alo that she had been unable to go to the Satkhira Medical College centre on the scheduled date but she received an SMS on her mobile phone informing her that she had received her jab. A man in the capital city said his wife had received both her shots at the Dhaka Dental College centre, but is unable to get her certificate from the website. There are many such instances. The more the registrations, the more the complaints will increase, is the prevailing apprehension.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of all sorts of mismanagement during the expanded programme for immunisation against coronavirus. These complaints have mostly been heard at the ward-based centres in the cities. The wards each had allocations for 300 to 350 vaccines daily, but a few thousand people would turn up every day. At the outset, DGHS has said that the people would have to wait for 20 to 30 minutes at the centres after the vaccine and there would be facilities for them to wait. But most wards had no such facilities.
Lack of preparation had led to such mismanagement, say public health experts. As an example, they pointed out that the global initiative COVAX was prepared to provide 6 million (60 lakh) Pfizer vaccines, but Bangladesh could not collect all of these as it was not prepared to store these vaccines at the required temperature.
