Vaccine registration falls, sample testing increases

Professor of Dhaka University’s department of health economics, Syed Abdul Hamid, told Prothom Alo, many of those eligible for the vaccine (over 40 years of age), do not have internet access. The government has failed to take effective initiatives required to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Crowds at the sample testing centres

Public health experts have long been highlighting the need for at least 20,000 samples to be tested per day. For the first time in the country, on 16th March over 20,000 samples were tested in one day. On Monday, 25,111 samples were tested, the highest so far.

A large number of the persons being tested are invited guests and participants of the events celebrating Bangabandhu’s birthday and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. Then there are also persons who are travelling abroad. The people being tested for these two purposes basically do not have any symptoms, but are just being tested to confirm they do not have the virus. If they are not taken into account, then the rate of detection will increase. Over the past few days the rate of infection has exceeded 10 per cent.

Since the detection of coronavirus cases from March last year, the highest number of cases has been in Narayanganj. There is one government and two private sample testing centres in the district. Over the past 24 hours there have been 420 samples tested at the 300-bed government Narayanganj hospital. Exactly a month ago 175 samples had been tested in the centre.

The corona focal person in Narayanganj, Zahidul Islam, said that the number of corona patients has been increasing alarmingly over the last few days. And the number of samples being tested has more than doubled.

The Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College has the capacity to test 188 samples daily. In February, 60 to 70 samples were tested daily. Associate professor of the medical college’s microbiology department, Jogendranath Sarkar, said now 120 samples are being tested per day on average.

Over the past 24 hours at Cox’s Bazar Medical College, 240 samples were collected. This was half even just a month ago. Principal of the college, Anupam Barua, told Prothom Alo the influx of thousands of tourists has caused Covid transmission to shoot up in the district.