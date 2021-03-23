Vaccine registration falls, sample testing increases

People’s eagerness to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is on the wane. Online registration for the vaccine has dropped and the daily number of people getting vaccinated has decreased too. Yet over the past three weeks, there has been a considerable increase in Covid transmission. People have been crowding the sample testing centres in various districts including Dhaka.
The vaccination programme began on 7 February. In the beginning the daily number of persons coming to be vaccinated exceeded 230,000. Yet on Monday, only 70,933 turned up for the vaccine. This is been the lower numbest of persons being vaccinated after the first day.
Public health experts say, the higher the number of people that can be vaccinated, the more the people can be protected against the virus. It is necessary to increase the numbers of registrations and vaccinations in the shortest possible time. However, officials of the Directorate General of Health Services said that the vaccines were being given as per plan.
Professor of Dhaka University’s department of health economics, Syed Abdul Hamid, told Prothom Alo, many of those eligible for the vaccine (over 40 years of age), do not have internet access. The government has failed to take effective initiatives required to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Crowds at the sample testing centres
Public health experts have long been highlighting the need for at least 20,000 samples to be tested per day. For the first time in the country, on 16th March over 20,000 samples were tested in one day. On Monday, 25,111 samples were tested, the highest so far.
A large number of the persons being tested are invited guests and participants of the events celebrating Bangabandhu’s birthday and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. Then there are also persons who are travelling abroad. The people being tested for these two purposes basically do not have any symptoms, but are just being tested to confirm they do not have the virus. If they are not taken into account, then the rate of detection will increase. Over the past few days the rate of infection has exceeded 10 per cent.
Since the detection of coronavirus cases from March last year, the highest number of cases has been in Narayanganj. There is one government and two private sample testing centres in the district. Over the past 24 hours there have been 420 samples tested at the 300-bed government Narayanganj hospital. Exactly a month ago 175 samples had been tested in the centre.
The corona focal person in Narayanganj, Zahidul Islam, said that the number of corona patients has been increasing alarmingly over the last few days. And the number of samples being tested has more than doubled.
The Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College has the capacity to test 188 samples daily. In February, 60 to 70 samples were tested daily. Associate professor of the medical college’s microbiology department, Jogendranath Sarkar, said now 120 samples are being tested per day on average.
Over the past 24 hours at Cox’s Bazar Medical College, 240 samples were collected. This was half even just a month ago. Principal of the college, Anupam Barua, told Prothom Alo the influx of thousands of tourists has caused Covid transmission to shoot up in the district.
It is necessary to vaccinate 700,000 to 800,000 per day. DGHS has the capacity to vaccinate more people per day. They must apply this capacity
Even a month ago at the central police hospital in the capital city, an average of 200 sample tests took place daily. Over the past 24 hours the number of tests stood at 704. Pressure for sample testing has mounted on the private testing centres in the capital city too. General manager of Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Mosaddeq Hossain, told Prothom Alo, before the second week of March, 200 to 250 samples were tested daily. Now it is around 350 to 400.
Vaccine registration, number of those getting vaccinated fall
When mass vaccinating began in the country, the people were quite eager to get vaccinated. From 15 to 22 February, every day over 200,000 people got vaccinated. The highest number was on 18 February when 261,945 were vaccinated.
Chairman of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)’s pharmacology department, Md Sayedur Rahman, remarked that the rate of vaccinations is quite low compared to the total population. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “It is necessary to vaccinate 700,000 to 800,000 per day. DGHS has the capacity to vaccinate more people per day. They must apply this capacity.”
BSMMU has the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 persons daily. Some days over 1,500 are vaccinated at this centre in a day. On Sunday, only 89 got vaccinated here. Deputy director of the university (hospital branch), Md Nazmul Karim, told Prothom Alo, “There is a decrease in registration for the vaccine. And our allocation of the first dose of the vaccine is also dwindling.”
DGHS is vaccinating persons over 40 years of age and frontline workers. This is just over 45 million (4.5 crore). So far 6,28,2884 persons have registered for the vaccine. In the 24 hours from 5:00pm Sunday till 5:00pm Monday, 84,506 persons were vaccinated. Yet towards the beginning of the registration process, over 250,000 persons were registered in a single day.
Member of DGHS’ public health advisory committee Abu Jamil Faisal told Prothom Alo that if the rate of vaccinating could have been kept up as at the outset, more people could have been vaccinated and more people could have been safe. The transmission would have been less.”
Bangladesh is supposed to receive vaccines from Covax, the global initiative for distribution of the Covid vaccine. However, the health department is unsure when these vaccines will arrive and how many will be received
It was said that 3 per cent of the population would be covered in the first step of the first phase of the national corona vaccination plan. That would total 5,184,282 persons. Till Monday, a total of 4,840,969 have been vaccinated.
An official of the Extended Programme of Immunisation said that the first dose of the first step of the first phase of the vaccination will end this month. From 8 April the second dose will be given.
Additional director general (admin), DGHS, Nasima Sultana, said while the second does is being given, the first dose will also be given to those newly registered. The first dose and second dose will continue simultaneously. This will not create any management problems.
According to DGHS sources, whether or not the number of vaccinations will increase, depends on procurement of the vaccine. So far 9 million vaccines have arrived and over 4.8 million persons have been given the first dose. Government officials expect that the vaccines to arrive soon.
Bangladesh is supposed to receive vaccines from Covax, the global initiative for distribution of the Covid vaccine. However, the health department is unsure when these vaccines will arrive and how many will be received. Spokesperson of DGHS Md Nazmul Islam on Monday told Prothom Alo, “We can say we will receive this very soon, but cannot specify the day at the moment.”
Side effects
The vaccination made by Oxford University scientists is being used in Bangladesh. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, till Monday 917 persons displayed mild side effects.
There have been reports of quite a few persons contracting coronavirus after taking the first dose of the vaccine. One such persons approached Prothom Alo, asking if he can take the second dose and if so, when. When asked this question, DGHS’ additional director general (planning and development) Meerjady Sabrina said, “The affected persons will take the second dose 28 days after recovery.”
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir