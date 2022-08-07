Chinese foreign minister leaves Dhaka

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi left Dhaka after a state visit of about 17 hours on Sunday. Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen bid farewell to his Chinese counterpart at 10.45am on Sunday from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Earlier, both foreign ministers attended a bilateral meeting at a city hotel. Following the meeting, four instruments and MoU were signed between the two parties.

After that, the Chinese minister paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.