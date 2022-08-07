Bangladesh

Chinese foreign minister leaves Dhaka

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen bid farewell to his chemise counterpart Wang Yi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday morning.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi left Dhaka after a state visit of about 17 hours on Sunday. Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen bid farewell to his Chinese counterpart at 10.45am on Sunday from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Earlier, both foreign ministers attended a bilateral meeting at a city hotel. Following the meeting, four instruments and MoU were signed between the two parties.

After that, the Chinese minister paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on a special flight at around 5.30pm on Saturday. Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque welcomed the Chinese minster at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Later that day, Wang Yi paid tribute to father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing a wreath at his portrait atBangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road 32.

He then visited the memorial museum and signed the visitors’ book there. Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs accompanied him.

