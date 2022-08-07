Chinese foreign minister leaves Dhaka

Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on a special flight at around 5.30pm on Saturday. Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque welcomed the Chinese minster at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Later that day, Wang Yi paid tribute to father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing a wreath at his portrait atBangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road 32.
He then visited the memorial museum and signed the visitors’ book there. Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs accompanied him.