Bangladesh seeks EU support to continue economic growth momentum

A delegation led by Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, met with Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director "Asia and Pacific Department" at the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels Thursday, reports BSS.
Other members of the delegation were BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh, Deputy Head of Mission Preeti Rahman, former President of MCCI Nihad Kabir and Commercial Counsellor Md. Saiful Azam.
They discussed further deepening of ties between European Union and Bangladesh, Everything But Arms (EBA), labour welfare and rights and other issues of mutual interests, said a press release Friday.
The delegation apprised Paola Pampaloni of Bangladesh's impressive achievements in terms of economic performance and huge progress in terms of key socio-economic fronts where industrial sectors, especially the RMG industry, have significant contribution.
They also gave her an account of how the economic development achieved over the time has impacted the social lives of people positively.
As Bangladesh is pursuing higher growth vision mostly driven by industrial sector, the country would need support of the EU especially in terms of preferential access to the EU which is the most important market for Bangladesh's exports.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the EU accounts for about 60 percent of Bangladesh's exports, of them more than 90 percent are textile and clothing items.
"We thank the European Union for allowing Bangladesh preferential market access to its market that has helped our industry to come to today's position. Given the industry's massive impacts on the lives of millions of people and the economy as a whole, we need to have continued support of the EU, especially in terms of preferential market access for the export sectors including the RMG industry, even after graduation from LDC for sustainable development of Bangladesh," he added.