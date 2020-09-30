Verdict in Barguna Rifat murder case today

Security has been beefed up in Barguna town ahead of the verdict in Rifat Sharif murder case on Wednesday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the court premises while a number of check-post were set up at different points. The movement of pedestrians around the court is also being restricted, reports UNB.

Rifat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minni went to the court around 9:00 in the morning.On 16 September, district and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed 30 September for delivering verdict in the murder case.