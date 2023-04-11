Many BNP leaders are secretly getting ready for polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said although BNP is yet to make a decision to join the next parliamentary elections, many BNP leaders are secretly taking preparations for the polls.

“Many BNP leaders and workers are contacting about the elections. Among you (BNP leaders), there are many leaders like Ukil Abdus Sattar. Many leaders are looking for a way to participate in the elections and are contacting secretly. Wait and see,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a peace rally, organised by Dhaka South City AL, in front of the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.