Vikram Doraiswami new Indian high commissioner to Dhaka

Doraiswami would replace Riva Ganguly Das who took up the charge on 1 March 2019.

Doraiswami, presently an additional secretary in the external affairs ministry of India, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the press release.

Doraiswami, 45, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. Prior to joining the Indian government, he worked as a journalist. He took a masters’ degree in History from the University of Delhi.